Days of '76 Rodeo and Parades - Deadwood

Truly the "Best Rodeo. No Bull”. The Days of ’76 Rodeo is the PRCA Midsize Rodeo of the Year and has been every year since 2004! The 2019 Days of ’76 is Tuesday, July 23rd thru Saturday the 27th, 2019. PRCA Rodeo Performances are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Parade is Friday at 1:30 p.m. and Saturday at 10:00 a.m. on Historic Deadwood’s Main Street.