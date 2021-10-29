DEADWEIRD

Oct 29, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021

Come celebrate Halloween in Deadwood. Deadweird is a little crazy, a little spooky and a WHOLE lot of fun! Make plans for the 9th annual Monster Ball on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 with a live band, dancing and prizes; and the annual Costume Contest with more than $10,000 in cash and prizes for the best costumes on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Both of these events are FREE, so come in costume or just come to watch – it is quite the sight! Must be 21.