DEADWEIRD

Oct 29, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021

Come celebrate Halloween in Deadwood. Deadweird is a little crazy, a little spooky and a WHOLE lot of fun! Make plans for the 9th annual Monster Ball on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 with a live band, dancing and prizes; and the annual Costume Contest with more than $10,000 in cash and prizes for the best costumes on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. 

Both of these events are FREE, so come in costume or just come to watch – it is quite the sight! Must be 21.


Map:   501 Main Street • Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   1-800-999-1876
Website:   https://www.deadwood.com/event/deadweird/

