Deadwood's Big Whiskey

Nov 13, 2021 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Big Whiskey participants can expect to select from more than 30 different Whiskeys including Rye, Scotch, Irish, Bourbon, Japanese & Canadian at several different locations during the Big Whiskey Festival. Tickets are $50 and will get you 15 sample tickets so you can choose what you’d like to sample.

The Whiskey tasting is from 4pm-9pm. Registration is at the Deadwood Welcome Center (501 Main St) from 3pm-5pm.



Big Whiskey tickets are limited to 200. Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-344-8826.