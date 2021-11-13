Deadwood's Big Whiskey
Nov 13, 2021 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Big Whiskey participants can expect to select from more than 30 different Whiskeys including Rye, Scotch, Irish, Bourbon, Japanese & Canadian at several different locations during the Big Whiskey Festival. Tickets are $50 and will get you 15 sample tickets so you can choose what you’d like to sample.
The Whiskey tasting is from 4pm-9pm. Registration is at the Deadwood Welcome Center (501 Main St) from 3pm-5pm.
Big Whiskey tickets are limited to 200. Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-344-8826.
|Location:
|Deadwood Welcome Center
|Map:
|501 Main St., Deadwood SD
|Phone:
|1-800-344-8826
|Website:
|https://www.deadwood.com/event/deadwoods-big-whiskey/
All Dates:
Nov 13, 2021 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.