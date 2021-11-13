Share |

Deadwood's Big Whiskey

Nov 13, 2021 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Big Whiskey participants can expect to select from more than 30 different Whiskeys including Rye, Scotch, Irish, Bourbon, Japanese & Canadian at several different locations during the Big Whiskey Festival. Tickets are $50 and will get you 15 sample tickets so you can choose what you’d like to sample.

The Whiskey tasting is from 4pm-9pm. Registration is at the Deadwood Welcome Center (501 Main St) from 3pm-5pm.


Big Whiskey tickets are limited to 200. Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-344-8826.


Location:   Deadwood Welcome Center
Map:   501 Main St., Deadwood SD
Phone:   1-800-344-8826
Website:   https://www.deadwood.com/event/deadwoods-big-whiskey/

