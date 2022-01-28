Dinner Theater
Jan 28, 2022 - Jan 29, 2022
The members of the Reliance Area Community Development are hosting their 27th annual dinner theater Friday, January 28 and Saturday, January 29 at the Reliance Legion! If you like to laugh this event is for you! The doors will open at 6 PM with hors d'oeuvres followed by a dinner complete with dessert and the play. Tickets will go on sale mid-January. Tickets are limited, first come first serve.
|Location:
|Reliance Legion Hall
|Map:
|405 E Chamberlain St., Reliance, SD 57569
|Phone:
|605-730-0553
|Email:
|tveit@midstatesd.net
All Dates:
Jan 28, 2022 - Jan 29, 2022 Begins 6:00 PM each evening
27th Annual Dinner Theater
