Eúŋkičhetupi: Come Back to Life Mural Celebration - Vermillion

Sep 19, 2019 5:30 pm

The Vermillion Community Mural Project is hosting a dedication event celebrating the completion of Eúŋkičhetupi: Come Back to Life, the first installation of a two-part mural, designed and created by Reyna Hernandez, Elizabeth Skye, Inkpa Mani, and assisted by Amber Hansen, Jenae Porter and members of the community.

The dedication will be held by the north-facing wall of the Coyote Twin Theater located at 10 East Main Street in Vermillion SD, Thursday, November 19 at 5:30 PM. Food will be provided and the artists will share information about the process and inspirations behind the design. In addition, fundraising efforts will begin to raise money to complete the second half of the mural design.