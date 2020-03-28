Share |

Easter Escape Room - Lake City

Mar 28, 2020 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Groups of two or more attempt to crack the codes to beat the Easter Grinch.


Location:   Fort Sisseton Historic State Park
Map:   11907 434th Ave., Lake City, SD
Phone:   605-448-5474
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1172/

