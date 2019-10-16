Empty Bowls - Deadwood
Oct 16, 2019 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Empty Bowls is a soup kitchen type project where artists, along with students from Lead Deadwood High School, Spearfish High School & Black Hills State University have donated handmade pottery bowls. Participants buy a bowl for $10 and fill them with soup donated by the Deadwood Social Club. All funds raised will be donated to the local food banks. The host for the evening will be event founder, Jerry Rawlings.
Fee: $10.00
|Deadwood Social Club
|657 Main Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|605-584-1461
|hdlac@rushmore.com
|http://www.leaddeadwoodartscenter.com
Buy a handmade bowl and help raise money for local food banks.
