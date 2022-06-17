Share |

Estelline Rodeo Days 2022

Jun 17, 2022 - Jun 18, 2022

Mutton busting, rodeo, western entertainment, parade, vendors and dances. Rodeo Grounds.

Get your advanced tickets at Ward's Store (Estelline), C-Store (Estelline) and Reliabank.   Save on tickets and purchase before noon the Friday of the Rodeo!! 

 

2022 Estelline Rodeo Queen Contest will be on Friday, June 17th.
Queen Contestants - ages 18-23
Junior Queen Contestants - ages 13-17
Princess Contestants - ages 8-12

Location:   Rodeo Grounds
Map:   Highway 28 and 5th St S Estelline, SD 57234
Phone:   605-690-2241
Email:   estellinerodeo@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.estellinerodeo.com/

All Dates:
Jun 17, 2022 - Jun 18, 2022

Rodeo Grounds
Rodeo Grounds 57234 Highway 28 and 5th St S Estelline, SD 57234

