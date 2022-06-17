Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
- Heidi Marsh, Marketing Director
South Dakota Magazine, Yankton, SD
Estelline Rodeo Days 2022
Jun 17, 2022 - Jun 18, 2022
Mutton busting, rodeo, western entertainment, parade, vendors and dances. Rodeo Grounds.
Get your advanced tickets at Ward's Store (Estelline), C-Store (Estelline) and Reliabank. Save on tickets and purchase before noon the Friday of the Rodeo!!
2022 Estelline Rodeo Queen Contest will be on Friday, June 17th.
Queen Contestants - ages 18-23
Junior Queen Contestants - ages 13-17
Princess Contestants - ages 8-12
Rodeo Grounds
Rodeo Grounds 57234 Highway 28 and 5th St S Estelline, SD 57234
