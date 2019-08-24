Share |

Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival - Hot Springs

Aug 24, 2019 - Aug 25, 2019

Hot Air Balloons will launch at dawn (weather permitting) from Hot Springs Municipal Airport on Saturday 24th August and Sunday 25th August, 2017.

The Festival also features Glider rides, skydivers and static displays. There will be refreshments available at the airport. In downtown Hot Springs on Saturday, there will be an Art Walk & Chalk event with local and visiting artists displaying their work in local businesses as well as displaying their talents with sidewalk chalk art. Great fun for all ages! There will also be a "Night Glow" at the Southern Hills Golf Course on Saturday Night, with the balloons lit up like giant lanterns.

The Festival is free to attend.


Location:   Hot Springs Municipal Airport
Map:   27858 U.S. 385, Hot Springs, SD 57747
Phone:   605-745-4140
Email:   hschamber@gwtc.net
Website:   http://www.hotsprings-sd.com

All Dates:
Aug 24, 2019 - Aug 25, 2019

A Hot Air Balloon Festival featuring balloons, gliders, static displays, art and more.

Hot Springs Municipal Airport
Hot Springs Municipal Airport 27858 27858 U.S. 385, Hot Springs, SD 57747

Search All Events By Day

August (2019)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable