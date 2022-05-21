Fishing Basics
May 21, 2022 10:00 am - 11:30 am
Not sure what you are doing when it comes to fishing? Come to the amphitheater area to learn more about fishing and the basics to get started. We will have a backyard bass game available to perfect the 'cast and reel' in your own trophy! -Come and go event-
Park License is Required.
Location: Amphitheater Area, Wheelchair Accessible
|Location:
|Oakwood Lakes State Park
|Map:
|20247 S Oakwood Shoreline Dr, Bruce, SD 57220
|Phone:
|(605) 627-5441
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/oakwood-lakes-state-park/
