Fishing Basics

May 21, 2022 10:00 am - 11:30 am

Not sure what you are doing when it comes to fishing? Come to the amphitheater area to learn more about fishing and the basics to get started. We will have a backyard bass game available to perfect the 'cast and reel' in your own trophy!  -Come and go event-

Park License is Required.

Location: Amphitheater Area, Wheelchair Accessible


Location:   Oakwood Lakes State Park
Map:   20247 S Oakwood Shoreline Dr, Bruce, SD 57220
Phone:   (605) 627-5441
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/oakwood-lakes-state-park/

