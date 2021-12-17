Foothills Pheasant Fest
Dec 17, 2021 6:00 pm
Wessington Springs and the greater Jerauld County area have always been proactive in conservation efforts. One might say opening pheasant season is easily considered a holiday in this region. It’s family. It’s friends. It’s tradition. A tradition that has carried on for generations and continues to be passed. Whether you are local, returning visitor, or first-time visitor, we welcome you to make Wessington Springs and Jerauld County your destination for pheasant hunting this year.
|Phone:
|(605) 539-1929
|Email:
|LOREE@WESSINGTONSPRINGS.COM
|Website:
|https://wessingtonsprings.com/discover-wessington-springs-south-dakota
All Dates:
Dec 17, 2021 6:00 pm
Dec 18, 2021 8:00 am
Experience the Rush of the Flush
