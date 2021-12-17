Foothills Pheasant Fest

Dec 17, 2021 6:00 pm

Wessington Springs and the greater Jerauld County area have always been proactive in conservation efforts. One might say opening pheasant season is easily considered a holiday in this region. It’s family. It’s friends. It’s tradition. A tradition that has carried on for generations and continues to be passed. Whether you are local, returning visitor, or first-time visitor, we welcome you to make Wessington Springs and Jerauld County your destination for pheasant hunting this year.