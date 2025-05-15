Ghosts of Deadwood

May 15, 2025 - May 17, 2025

Deadwood, SD – 2nd Annual 3-Day Public Ghost Investigation at America’s Most Famous historical Haunted Old West Mining Town.

This is a REAL PARANORMAL INVESTIGATION, With Professional Ghost Hunter Marie Mason is coming Back to Deadwood to team up with Deadwood History Inc

3-Night Paranormal Investigation tickets on Friday and Saturday ticket include Historical "Haunted Guided Trolley Ride" 5 Locations Adams House, Broken Boot Mine, Stamp Mill Saloon and Brothel to Cemetery.
https://deadwood.eventbrite.com

 

Fee: $65.00


Deadwood 3-Day Paranormal Investigation

