Hall of Trees at Mead Museum - Yankton

Dec 26, 2024 - Dec 31, 2024

Delight in the holiday season by visiting the beautiful historic Mead Museum filled with unique, cheery Christmas trees! You'll enjoy seeing 70+ trees decorated by area organizations and individuals. Vote for your favorite! Open every day from noon-4.

Friday nights are special hours until 8pm.This event is for all ages! Kids receive a craft grab bag. Santa and Mrs. Claus will pay a special visit on Sunday, December 8th, 15th and 22nd from 1-3pm.

Fee: $5 seniors 65+ and $8 adults. Children are free

Mickelson Dr Yankton, SD www.meadbuilding.org