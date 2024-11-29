Hall of Trees at Mead Museum - Yankton
Dec 26, 2024 - Dec 31, 2024
Delight in the holiday season by visiting the beautiful historic Mead Museum filled with unique, cheery Christmas trees! You'll enjoy seeing 70+ trees decorated by area organizations and individuals. Vote for your favorite! Open every day from noon-4.
Fee: $5 seniors 65+ and $8 adults. Children are free
Hall of Trees at Mead Museum November 29-December 31. [closed Christmas Day]open 7 days a week noon-4PM. Friday nights open until 8pm
kids 0-17 free in December! Adults are $8. Seniors $5 Mickelson Dr Yankton, SD www.meadbuilding.org
|Location:
|Mead Museum
|Map:
|82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-3898
|Email:
|events@meadbuilding.org
|Website:
|http://www.meadbuilding.org
All Dates:
Nov 29, 2024 - Dec 24, 2024 noon to 4pm Fridays until 8pm
Dec 26, 2024 - Dec 31, 2024 noon to 4pm Fridays until 8pm
