Hall of Trees at Mead Museum - Yankton

Dec 26, 2024 - Dec 31, 2024

Delight in the holiday season by visiting the beautiful historic Mead Museum filled with unique, cheery Christmas trees! You'll enjoy seeing 70+ trees decorated by area organizations and individuals. Vote for your favorite! Open every day from noon-4. 

Friday nights are special hours until 8pm.This event is for all ages! Kids receive a craft grab bag. Santa and Mrs. Claus will pay a special visit on Sunday, December 8th, 15th and 22nd from 1-3pm. 

 

Fee: $5 seniors 65+ and $8 adults. Children are free

 

Hall of Trees at Mead Museum November 29-December 31. [closed Christmas Day]open 7 days a week noon-4PM. Friday nights open until 8pm

kids 0-17 free in December!  Adults are $8. Seniors $5 Mickelson Dr Yankton, SD www.meadbuilding.org


Location:   Mead Museum
Map:   82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-3898
Email:   events@meadbuilding.org
Website:   http://www.meadbuilding.org

All Dates:
Nov 29, 2024 - Dec 24, 2024 noon to 4pm Fridays until 8pm
Dec 26, 2024 - Dec 31, 2024 noon to 4pm Fridays until 8pm

Mead Museum
Mead Museum 57078 82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078

