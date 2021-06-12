Harrisburg Days
Jun 12, 2021 8:30 am - 11:30 pm
After taking the year off due to the pandemic, the area's largest community celebration - Harrisburg Days - is back again and better than ever! Join us as we celebrate our growing community with events throughout the course of an entire weekend.
FRIDAY 6/11:
MAC'S CARNIVAL................................................5-10PM
FOOD VENDORS OPEN....................................5-11:30PM
BEER GARDEN OPEN......................................5-11:30PM
LITTLE MISS PAGEANT................................6:00-7:30PM
LEDFOOT..................................................8:30-11:30PM
SATURDAY 6/12:
WALK/RUN FOR THEIR LIVES.........................8:30-10AM
LION’S CLUB COMMUNITY PANCAKE FEED...........8-11AM
COMMUNITY PARADE...................................11AM-12PM
TOUCH-A-TRUCK & ONE-DAY PLAY ................12:30-1PM
CRAFT FAIR & BUSINESS EXPO............................12-3PM
CAR SHOW..........................................................12-3PM
AMERICAN LEGIO CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT........1-3PM
DAKOTA KIDS TRACTOR PEDAL PULL................1:30-4PM
TOO DRUNK TO FISH CONCERT...............................2-5PM
MIDWEST ALL-PRO WRESTLING..........................5-7PM
MAC'S CARNIVAL......................................3:30-11:30PM
FOOD VENDORS...............................3:30-11:30PM
BEER GARDEN OPEN.................................3:30-11:30PM
THE JOHNNY HOLM BAND.........................8:30-11:30PM
|Location:
|Harrisburg Day Event Grounds
|Map:
|100 Columbia St, Harrisburg, SD 57032, Harrisburg, South Dakota 57032
|Phone:
|605-254-8432
|Email:
|Kevin.Fitz@HarrisburgSD.gov
All Dates:
