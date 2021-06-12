Harrisburg Days

Jun 12, 2021 8:30 am - 11:30 pm

After taking the year off due to the pandemic, the area's largest community celebration - Harrisburg Days - is back again and better than ever! Join us as we celebrate our growing community with events throughout the course of an entire weekend.



FRIDAY 6/11:

MAC'S CARNIVAL................................................5-10PM

FOOD VENDORS OPEN....................................5-11:30PM

BEER GARDEN OPEN......................................5-11:30PM

LITTLE MISS PAGEANT................................6:00-7:30PM

LEDFOOT..................................................8:30-11:30PM





SATURDAY 6/12:

WALK/RUN FOR THEIR LIVES.........................8:30-10AM

LION’S CLUB COMMUNITY PANCAKE FEED...........8-11AM

COMMUNITY PARADE...................................11AM-12PM

TOUCH-A-TRUCK & ONE-DAY PLAY ................12:30-1PM

CRAFT FAIR & BUSINESS EXPO............................12-3PM

CAR SHOW..........................................................12-3PM

AMERICAN LEGIO CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT........1-3PM

DAKOTA KIDS TRACTOR PEDAL PULL................1:30-4PM

TOO DRUNK TO FISH CONCERT...............................2-5PM

MIDWEST ALL-PRO WRESTLING..........................5-7PM

MAC'S CARNIVAL......................................3:30-11:30PM

FOOD VENDORS...............................3:30-11:30PM

BEER GARDEN OPEN.................................3:30-11:30PM

THE JOHNNY HOLM BAND.........................8:30-11:30PM