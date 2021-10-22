Haunted History Tours

Oct 22, 2021 5:00 pm

Join us for an evening of the bizarre and unexplained as we explorer the unsettling & real history of Yankton, SD.

Learn the history and haunts of five Yankton locations!

Tickets for on sale October 1st.

A ticket and map will need to be picked up no later than 4pm on October 22.

$10 for members

$20 for general public