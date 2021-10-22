Haunted History Tours
Oct 22, 2021 5:00 pm
Join us for an evening of the bizarre and unexplained as we explorer the unsettling & real history of Yankton, SD.
Learn the history and haunts of five Yankton locations!
Tickets for on sale October 1st.
A ticket and map will need to be picked up no later than 4pm on October 22.
$10 for members
$20 for general public
|Location:
|Mead Cultural Education Center
|Map:
|82 Mickelson Dr. Yankton SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-3898
|Website:
|https://www.meadbuilding.org/
All Dates:
