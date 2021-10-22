Share |

Haunted History Tours

Oct 22, 2021 5:00 pm

Join us for an evening of the bizarre and unexplained as we explorer the unsettling & real history of Yankton, SD.

Learn the history and haunts of five Yankton locations!

Tickets for on sale October 1st.

A ticket and map will need to be picked up no later than 4pm on October 22.

$10 for members

$20 for general public

 

 


Location:   Mead Cultural Education Center
Map:   82 Mickelson Dr. Yankton SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-3898
Website:   https://www.meadbuilding.org/

All Dates:
Oct 22, 2021 5:00 pm
Oct 23, 2021 5:00 pm

Explore the history of 5 haunts in Yankton!

 

 

 

Mead Cultural Education Center
Mead Cultural Education Center 82 Mickelson Dr. Yankton SD 57078

