Haunted History Tours - Yankton

Oct 23, 2020 - Oct 24, 2020

Haunted History Tours in Yankton will be offered over two nights: Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24 from 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm. Instead of the usual bus tour a map and ticket will be provided guiding you to five locations. A narrator will be on site to present the history and haunts of each building every half hour and answer questions. Your ticket will be punched at each stop. A fully punched ticket can be handed in at the last location to enter you into a give-a-way! The prizes include a one year membership to the Mead among other items.



Tickets are available starting October 1st by calling 665-3898, stopping at the Mead or ordering online at meadbuilding.org! YCHS member tickets are $10.00 and non-members are $20.00.

