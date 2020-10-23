Haunted History Tours - Yankton
Oct 23, 2020 - Oct 24, 2020
Haunted History Tours in Yankton will be offered over two nights: Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24 from 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm. Instead of the usual bus tour a map and ticket will be provided guiding you to five locations. A narrator will be on site to present the history and haunts of each building every half hour and answer questions. Your ticket will be punched at each stop. A fully punched ticket can be handed in at the last location to enter you into a give-a-way! The prizes include a one year membership to the Mead among other items.
Tickets are available starting October 1st by calling 665-3898, stopping at the Mead or ordering online at meadbuilding.org! YCHS member tickets are $10.00 and non-members are $20.00.
Fee: $YCHS Members $10, Non-members $20
|Location:
|Mead Cultural Education Center
|Map:
|82 Mickelson Dr., Yankton, South Dakota 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-3898
|Email:
|events@meadbuilding.org
All Dates:
Oct 23, 2020 - Oct 24, 2020
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.