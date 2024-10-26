Haunted Overnight Experience - Yankton
Oct 26, 2024 - Oct 27, 2024
Stay overnight at the Mead Museum on Saturday, October 26 from 7 PM - Sunday, October 27 at 7 AM. Tickets are $50.00 each with NO DISCOUNT ON MEMBER TICKETS & are NON-REFUNDABLE due to LIMITED AVAILABILITY!
The event will include a midnight tour of the historic 1909 Mead Building where guests will be taken to places off limits to the public & staff will share their spooky stories. A team of paranormal investigators & a tarot card reader will be joining us! Snacks are included along with a continental breakfast in the morning. Must be 16 or older to attend.
Payment is required to reserve tickets. Tickets are available for purchase online at MeadBuilding.org/upcomingevents, at the museum Information Desk & by calling 605-665-3898 during business hours.
A list of items to bring will be emailed to registered attendees prior to the event.
Fee: $50 reservation required
|Location:
|Mead Museum
|Map:
|82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|6056653898
|Email:
|office@meadbuilding.org
|Website:
|http://www.meadbuilding.org
All Dates:
Oct 26, 2024 - Oct 27, 2024 7pm Saturday night through 7AM Sunday morning
Overnight Experience at Mead Museum
