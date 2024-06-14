History on the Lawn: The Past is Present - Deadwood

Jun 14, 2024 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Portrait photographer and artist Kary Janousek from Fargo, North Dakota, will touch on the historical beginnings of photography and how it affected society. Explaining briefly the process of wet plate collodion and its specific role in history from the 1850s to the late 1880s, and why it still has a place in modern society today. The demonstration will pose a sitter, creating the plate, taking the exposure, and then fixing it on site for people to see the results. Five addition sittings will be sold for $75 per sitting at 1:30, 2:00, 2:30, 3:00, and 3:30 p.m. Bring a lunch and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 noon; free for members and $5 for non-members. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).

Fee: $Free for members and $5 for non-members.