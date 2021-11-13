Holiday Extravaganza

Nov 13, 2021 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Great Shopping, great Food and Great Fun!

Shop eleven Sisseton merchants and crafters son Saturday, Nov. 13th. as they showcase their stores and crafts during our Annual Holiday Open House Extravaganza . Begin your holiday shopping with this kick-off to the Christmas season. Many offer product samples, wine tasting (South Dakota wines) and special offers throughout the day. Several churches also offer lunch options.

Check out the following shops: Gifts From The Heart, Sisseton Flower Shop, Doubletree Gallery, KaCo's Little Shop, Bean Coffee Co., Family Life Assembly of God Church, Deb's House of Quilts, Holiday Market & 4-H Luncheon, Rosalie's Restaurant, Bakery & Lounge, Luna Bella and Presbyterian Church Bazaar & Luncheon.

Businesses begin opening at 8am. Join us for the holidays!