Holiday Gift Workshop - Deadwood
Dec 12, 2020 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Students are invited to create homemade gifts for the holiday season. Participants will make and decorate a handmade journal, design wooden bracelets, put together a wind spinner, craft a photo display, and more. Packaging and wrapping paper will be available. This workshop will take place at the Days of '76 Museum. For students in grades K-6; 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The program is free, but reservations are required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.
Fee: $The program is free but reservations are required.
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|Amanda@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.deadwoodhistory.com/
All Dates:
