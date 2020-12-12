Holiday Gift Workshop - Deadwood

Dec 12, 2020 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Students are invited to create homemade gifts for the holiday season. Participants will make and decorate a handmade journal, design wooden bracelets, put together a wind spinner, craft a photo display, and more. Packaging and wrapping paper will be available. This workshop will take place at the Days of '76 Museum. For students in grades K-6; 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The program is free, but reservations are required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.

Fee: $The program is free but reservations are required.