INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE

Jul 4, 2022 4:00 pm

The Deadwood Chamber of Commerce invites the public to enjoy an Independence Day Parade in Historic Deadwood on July 4th at 4:15 pm. The parade will begin at the Days of ’76 Event Complex and continue up Main Street and continues on Hwy 14a through Central City and on to Lead. Historic Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic for the duration of the parade.

Following the parade, live music will be held at Deadwood’s newest entertainment destination, Outlaw Square.