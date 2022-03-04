ISOC DEADWOOD SNOCROSS SHOWDOWN

Mar 4, 2022 - Mar 5, 2022

Thrill-inducing, high-octane racing, the greatest show on snow returns to Deadwood as the ISOC Amsoil Championship Snocross Series returns to Historic Deadwood.

The 10th Annual Deadwood Snocross Showdown welcomes more than 150 of the top professional Snocross racers in the world as they descend on the Days of ‘76 Event Complex for a weekend of throttle-to-the-bar racing! The Days of 76 Event Complex (rodeo grounds) at 18 76th Drive. Parking onsite is limited. Event organizers recommend parking at your hotel (if staying in town), or in one of Deadwood’s free or metered parking areas, and utilizing the Deadwood Trolley to arrive at the event. Several taxi and shuttle services also operate in and around Deadwood.