Jazz on the Lawn - Deadwood

Jul 21, 2022 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

What better place to celebrate the Jazz Age than at the Historic Adams House? W.E. Adams’ great love of music, notably jazz, makes this evening extra special. The lovely lawn and gardens will be the venue for this spectacular night of music featuring JAS Quintet from Sioux Falls; cheese and charcuterie boards created by Cheyenne Crossing; and a cash bar. Historic Adams House; 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.; admission $30 per person. Advance reservations required. Purchase online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 605-722-4800. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC). Sponsored in part by Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association and the South Dakota Arts Council with funds from the State of South Dakota, through the Department of Tourism, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Fee: $40 per person