K-9 Keg Pull

Jan 29, 2022 1:00 pm

K9 Keg Pull

Calling all K9s! We invite all dogs to compete in this exciting winter race. Man’s best friend will be assigned a division based on their weight. Dogs will wear a harness attached to an appropriately sized keg to pull past the finish line. The fastest dogs in each class win!

The races will take place on Deadwood Street by Outlaw Square. Registration is on site, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Races begin at 1 p.m.

Don’t forget to bring a harness – Each dog must have their own harness!

Registration fee is $15 per dog. Proceeds benefit Twin City Animal as well as Deadwood Revitalization.