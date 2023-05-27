Share |

Kids Fishing Tournament - Bruce

May 27, 2023 8:30 am - 11:00 am

Kids ages 4-17 can compete to reel in the "big one" at this fishing tournament!

 

Prizes will be awarded for the largest fish and most fish caught (within legal limits) for ages 4-10 and 11-17.

Registration opens at 8:45 am at the Handicap Fishing Dock. Fishing is allowed along the shoreline from 9 to 11 am. Park License is required.


Location:   Oakwood Lakes State Park, Handicap Fishing Dock
Map:   20247 S Oakwood Shoreline Dr, Bruce, SD 57220
Phone:   (605) 627-5441
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1667/

