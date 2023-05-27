Kids Fishing Tournament - Bruce
May 27, 2023 8:30 am - 11:00 am
Kids ages 4-17 can compete to reel in the "big one" at this fishing tournament!
Prizes will be awarded for the largest fish and most fish caught (within legal limits) for ages 4-10 and 11-17.
Registration opens at 8:45 am at the Handicap Fishing Dock. Fishing is allowed along the shoreline from 9 to 11 am. Park License is required.
|Location:
|Oakwood Lakes State Park, Handicap Fishing Dock
|Map:
|20247 S Oakwood Shoreline Dr, Bruce, SD 57220
|Phone:
|(605) 627-5441
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1667/
All Dates:
