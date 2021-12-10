Kris Kringle's Christmas Market

Dec 10, 2021 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Need a one-of-a-kind gift for that special someone in your life? Historic Deadwood has you covered! Outlaw Square will host a Christmas shopping event – Kris Kringle’s Christmas Market – with vendor booths offering unique products for all the hard-to-buy-for people on your list!

The market will take place Friday December 10th from 5-8pm & Saturday December 11th from 10-6pm at Outlaw Square! There will be food, hot chocolate, and mulled wine on hand. Saturday features of variety of entertainment and also visit from Kris Kringle himself!