Kris Kringle's Christmas Market
Dec 10, 2021 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Need a one-of-a-kind gift for that special someone in your life? Historic Deadwood has you covered! Outlaw Square will host a Christmas shopping event – Kris Kringle’s Christmas Market – with vendor booths offering unique products for all the hard-to-buy-for people on your list!
The market will take place Friday December 10th from 5-8pm & Saturday December 11th from 10-6pm at Outlaw Square! There will be food, hot chocolate, and mulled wine on hand. Saturday features of variety of entertainment and also visit from Kris Kringle himself!
|Location:
|Outlaw Square
|Map:
|703 Main Street Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
|Phone:
|605-717-6848
|Email:
|bobby@deadwood.org
|Website:
|https://www.outlawsquare.com/
All Dates:
Dec 10, 2021 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Dec 11, 2021 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.