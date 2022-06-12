Lake Campbell Lutheran Church Celebrates 150 years

Jun 12, 2022

Appreciate the past.

Respect today.

And look with anticipation to tomorrow!



A rural church located near Lake Campbell, it has persevered the challenges of rural America and remained a lively congregation that looks toward the future in their walk with Christ and community. This year they also celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the fellowship hall, Vennskapshalle. The community, former members, friends and family are invited to join in on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Lake Campbell Church for worship with communion at 9:00 am, followed by coffee & fellowship, and a pit ham lunch provided by Midwest Catering at 11:00 am. Reservations can be made with Cheryl Berkland, 605-690-4868.



Originally scheduled for 2020, Lake Campbell Lutheran Church is celebrating its 150-year landmark as a congregation. Due to covid restrictions and protocols, the celebration has been two years in waiting.