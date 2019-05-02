Legends Never Die: Deadwood – the Movie, the Podcast, the Legacy - Deadwood

May 2, 2019 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

HBO's fan-favorite TV show, Deadwood, returns this spring to the small screen for one final experience with the characters who populated the famous mining town. Chris Wimmer, creator of the "Legends of the Old West" podcast, presents a program on the long-awaited conclusion of the iconic TV show, and compares and contrasts it with the true events of Deadwood history as they were told on his podcast. Admission by donation.