Mad Music Camp - Deadwood
Jul 15, 2024 - Jul 19, 2024
During Mad Music Camp campers will embark on an exciting, creative journey through the diverse realms of music, exploring various genres, styles and instruments along the way. Throughout the week, students in grades 4-6 will learn about the rich diversity of musical expression and engage in hands-on activities and homemade instruments that ignite their passion for music.
Days of '76 Museum 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
$50 for members and $55 for non-members. Reservations required.
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|76th Dr, Deadwood, SD 57732
All Dates:
