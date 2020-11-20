Maka Ohlate Owoju (underground garden) Open House - Herrick

Nov 20, 2020 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Come celebrate with us on the completion of our Maka Ohlate Owoju (underground garden)! Tours will be given to visitors (limited to 10 people per tour) throughout the event. Light refreshments will be served.

Everyone is welcomed to join us! Don't worry if you can't physically be with us we will go live on Facebook and Instagram! ALL VISITORS WILL BE SCREENED AND MASKS MUST BE WORN PROPERLY THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRETY OF THE EVENT.

Our spiritual advisor, Jerome Kills Small, will speak on the importance of environmental stewardship within Lakota culture and the impact of the Maka Ohlate Owoju on the LYD community.