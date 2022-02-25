Mardi Gras Weekend

Feb 25, 2022 - Feb 26, 2022

It is the best party north of the Bayou! Celebrate Mardi Gras in the Wild West with a weekend full of free parades, costume contests, parties and live music. Make your plans now - you don't want to miss this cabin-fever-busting event in Historic Deadwood.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2022

6-8 pm – Deadwood Cajun Feast: Enjoy free Cajun samples (appetizers, soup, entrees and dessert) throughout Deadwood, while supplies last. Participating locations TBD.

8 pm – Masquerade Party + King & Queen Coronation: Coronation begins and will include live music, at the Historic Franklin Hotel.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2022

2-4pm – Cajun Food Cook-Off: Taste some of the finest Cajun foods in the region at this free cook-off competition. Free food samplings while supplies last. Participating locations TBD.

7 pm – Deadwood’s Annual Mardi Gras Parade: Get a spot on Main Street and collect your share of over 100,000 sets of beads thrown during the parade.

9pm – Live music and after-party, at the Historic Franklin Hotel. Dance the night away to authentic, live Zydeco music by Curley Taylor!