Mazing Acres Fall Festival - Yankton

Sep 14, 2024 - Oct 27, 2024

Mazing Acres is a charming autumn destination nestled in the heart of the Midwest. Spread across sprawling acres of picturesque farmland, visitors can delight in picking their own pumpkin from the you-pick pumpkin patch. Beyond pumpkins, Mazing Acres boasts an array of family-friendly activities, including a corn maze, hayride, flower field, petting zoo, attractions, and so much more. Don't miss out on their signature kettle corn or milk shakes. Plus, with some of the best photo ops around you'll be capturing memories of your visit to cherish for years to come. Whether you're searching for the perfect pumpkin or simply looking to soak up the seasonal spirit, Mazing Acres offers a delightful escape into the beauty of fall in South Dakota.

Discover a destination where natural beauty and exciting festivities come together. Whether you want a fun autumn outing for you and your girlfriends or a unique fall festival experience for the whole family, we have something for everyone. Come enjoy over 30 attractions, pumpkins, flowers, photo ops, and so much more! Visit us at Mazing Acres for life-long memories you'll cherish forever.

Fee: $18.95