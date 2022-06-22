McCrossan Boys Ranch 2022 Golf Classic for Kids
Jun 22, 2022 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Join us for a fun-filled day of golf & exciting prizes!
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Central Valley Golf Course, Hartford, SD
Noon – Tee-off time
Win a fabulous Hawaii Vacation for a Hole-in-One!
All proceeds help support the quality programs for the boys at the Ranch. For more information on sponsoring a team or individual spot please contact McCrossan Boys Ranch at (605) 339-1203 or check out www.mccrossan.org.
|Location:
|Central Valley Golf Course
|Map:
|700 SD-38, Hartford, SD 57033
|Phone:
|6053391203
|Email:
|alisa.teevens@mccrossan.org
|Website:
|http://www.mccrossan.org
All Dates:
Jun 22, 2022 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Fundraising Golf Tournament
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.