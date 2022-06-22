Share |

McCrossan Boys Ranch 2022 Golf Classic for Kids

Jun 22, 2022 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Join us for a fun-filled day of golf & exciting prizes!
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Central Valley Golf Course, Hartford, SD
Noon – Tee-off time
Win a fabulous Hawaii Vacation for a Hole-in-One!
All proceeds help support the quality programs for the boys at the Ranch. For more information on sponsoring a team or individual spot please contact McCrossan Boys Ranch at (605) 339-1203 or check out www.mccrossan.org.

 

 


Location:   Central Valley Golf Course
Map:   700 SD-38, Hartford, SD 57033
Phone:   6053391203
Email:   alisa.teevens@mccrossan.org
Website:   http://www.mccrossan.org

