Mickelson Star Trail Night - Rochford

Sep 10, 2021 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Enjoy family-friendly activities, programs, and presentations from a variety of professional educators and facilitators about the importance of dark skies on humans, plants, and animals; Native American traditions; fireflies and bioluminescence; and the night sky objects viewable here in the Black Hills. Telescope viewings after sundown. Concessions will be available. This is a free event; however, space is limited and advance registration required. Donations appreciated.



Gathering near the Rochford Trailhead of the Mickelson Trail, by the Rochford Fire Department.

Fee: $by donation