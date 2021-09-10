Mickelson Star Trail Night - Rochford
Sep 10, 2021 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Enjoy family-friendly activities, programs, and presentations from a variety of professional educators and facilitators about the importance of dark skies on humans, plants, and animals; Native American traditions; fireflies and bioluminescence; and the night sky objects viewable here in the Black Hills. Telescope viewings after sundown. Concessions will be available. This is a free event; however, space is limited and advance registration required. Donations appreciated.
Gathering near the Rochford Trailhead of the Mickelson Trail, by the Rochford Fire Department.
Fee: $by donation
|Location:
|Rochford, SD
|Map:
|Mickelson Trail Head Near Fire Station, Rochford, South Dakota 57745
|Email:
|southdakotaoffice@darkskymovement.org
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/797306734156361
