Share |

Mobridge Fall Craft Fair

Oct 23, 2021 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Join us a the Scherr-Howe Event Center from 9am - 4pm on October 23, 2021 to enjoy the Mobridge Fall Craft Fair. Multiple venders will be present with home-made crafts, decorations, local art, can't miss clothing, jewelry and much more!

Downtown businesses and restaurants are also a brisk walk a way if you would want to do a bit more local shopping or a delicious bite to eat.


Location:   Scherr-Howe Event Center
Map:   212 Main St, Mobridge, SD 57601
Phone:   605-845-2500
Website:   https://mobridge.org/chamber-fall-craft-show?cid=1287

All Dates:
Oct 23, 2021 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Join us a the Scherr-Howe Event Center from 9am - 4pm on October 23, 2021 to enjoy the Mobridge Fall Craft Fair. Multiple venders will be present with home-made crafts, decorations, local art, can't miss clothing, jewelry and much more! Downtown businesses and restaurants are also a brisk walk a way if you would want to do a bit more local shopping or a delicious bite to eat.
Scherr-Howe Event Center
Scherr-Howe Event Center 57601 212 Main St, Mobridge, SD 57601

Search All Events By Day

October (2021)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable