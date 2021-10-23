Mobridge Fall Craft Fair

Oct 23, 2021 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Join us a the Scherr-Howe Event Center from 9am - 4pm on October 23, 2021 to enjoy the Mobridge Fall Craft Fair. Multiple venders will be present with home-made crafts, decorations, local art, can't miss clothing, jewelry and much more!

Downtown businesses and restaurants are also a brisk walk a way if you would want to do a bit more local shopping or a delicious bite to eat.