Mobridge Fall Craft Fair
Oct 23, 2021 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Join us a the Scherr-Howe Event Center from 9am - 4pm on October 23, 2021 to enjoy the Mobridge Fall Craft Fair. Multiple venders will be present with home-made crafts, decorations, local art, can't miss clothing, jewelry and much more!
Downtown businesses and restaurants are also a brisk walk a way if you would want to do a bit more local shopping or a delicious bite to eat.
|Location:
|Scherr-Howe Event Center
|Map:
|212 Main St, Mobridge, SD 57601
|Phone:
|605-845-2500
|Website:
|https://mobridge.org/chamber-fall-craft-show?cid=1287
All Dates:
