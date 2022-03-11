Share |

National Music Museum Open House

Mar 11, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Stop in and spend the afternoon behind the scenes with us at the NMM!
 
Take a closer look at the NMM’s progress and planned exhibitions during a series of open house events to be held at the National Music Museum.
Staff will be on hand to answer questions and walk guests through the facilities, providing insight and information about the ongoing exhibition renovations in the NMM’s original Carnegie building.

Location:   National Music Museum
Map:   414 E Clark St (Corner: Clark/Yale) Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   (605) 658-3450
Email:   nmm@usd.edu
Website:   http://www.nmmusd.org/

All Dates:
Mar 11, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Apr 10, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
May 20, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

