National Music Museum Special Exhibition: "Gamelan! A Way of Life"

Mar 25, 2022 - Oct 22, 2022

“Learning about gamelan music is learning about life,” according to gamelan master Midiyanto. Celebrate the music and instruments of the Kyai Rengga Manis Everist Gamelan and discover how gamelan is a reflection of Indonesian lessons, values and culture.


Location:   National Music Museum
Map:   414 E. Clark Street, Vermillion, sd 57069
Phone:   6056583452
Email:   carol.g.robertson@usd.edu
Website:   https://www.nmmusd.org/special-exhibitions

All Dates:
Mar 25, 2022 - Oct 22, 2022 Exhibit Hours: Thursdays & Fridays from 10am-4pm; Saturdays from Noon-4pm.

National Music Museum
