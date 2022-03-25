National Music Museum Special Exhibition: "Gamelan! A Way of Life"
Mar 25, 2022 - Oct 22, 2022
“Learning about gamelan music is learning about life,” according to gamelan master Midiyanto. Celebrate the music and instruments of the Kyai Rengga Manis Everist Gamelan and discover how gamelan is a reflection of Indonesian lessons, values and culture.
|Location:
|National Music Museum
|Map:
|414 E. Clark Street, Vermillion, sd 57069
|Phone:
|6056583452
|Email:
|carol.g.robertson@usd.edu
|Website:
|https://www.nmmusd.org/special-exhibitions
All Dates:
Mar 25, 2022 - Oct 22, 2022 Exhibit Hours: Thursdays & Fridays from 10am-4pm; Saturdays from Noon-4pm.
