National Red Power Round Up - Huron

Jun 25, 2020 - Jun 27, 2020

Attention International Harvester aficionados! South Dakota Red Power Chapter 21 welcomes you to the 31st annual Red Power Round Up.



The 31st Annual Red Power Roundup is remarkable in many ways. It’s the 31st annual celebration for people from all around the world to gather to see the history of International Harvester and agriculture-related memorabilia. Along with an impressive selection of tractors, engines, trucks, and equipment, attendees can also browse exhibits which include household appliances, milking equipment, and toy collections. This is a unique and rare opportunity for people of South Dakota to experience a show of this nature and see how American agriculture was shaped. The theme for the 2020 National Red Power Round Up is “Looking back with 20/20 vision.”



The three-day event will be fun for the whole family: an auction, parade, quilt show, children’s activities, tours, steak and chicken feed and a variety of other entertainment including the Great Plains Truck and Tractor Pull.

Show questions can be directed to event co-chairmen Steve Masat and Dennis Schilling. Steve can be reached at 605.460.0197, while Dennis can be reached at 605.354.2867. Steve and Dennis are also available to come and speak to organizations throughout the region about this amazing event so don’t hesitate to reach out to them for availability and scheduling.

For camping information, call the SD State Fairgrounds at 605.353.7340.

Gate Admission: $10/day or $25/Event Pass