Night At The Mead - Yankton
Oct 23, 2020 - Oct 24, 2020
Bonus Haunted History Tour! Ever thought about spending the night at the museum? Here is your chance! We are giving the public a chance to stay overnight at the museum on the night before Halloween. Raffle tickets are $40.00 and 15 winners will be drawn. Each winner will get two tickets.
The night will include a light meal, movie and a midnight tour of the building where guests will be taken to places off limits to the general public. Staff will recount some of their spooky encounters. A continental breakfast will be served in the morning.
To enter the drawing, you can purchase tickets at meadbuilding.org or call the museum at 665-3898 starting Sept. 16th. Must be 16 or older to enter.
Fee: $40.00
|Location:
|Mead Cultural Education Center
|Map:
|82 Mickelson Dr., Yankton, South Dakota 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-3898
|Email:
|events@meadbuilding.org
|Website:
|http://www.meadbuilding.org/
