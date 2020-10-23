Share |

Night At The Mead - Yankton

Oct 23, 2020 - Oct 24, 2020

Bonus Haunted History Tour! Ever thought about spending the night at the museum? Here is your chance! We are giving the public a chance to stay overnight at the museum on the night before Halloween. Raffle tickets are $40.00 and 15 winners will be drawn. Each winner will get two tickets.

The night will include a light meal, movie and a midnight tour of the building where guests will be taken to places off limits to the general public. Staff will recount some of their spooky encounters. A continental breakfast will be served in the morning.

To enter the drawing, you can purchase tickets at meadbuilding.org or call the museum at 665-3898 starting Sept. 16th. Must be 16 or older to enter.

 

Fee: $40.00


Location:   Mead Cultural Education Center
Map:   82 Mickelson Dr., Yankton, South Dakota 57078
Phone:   605-665-3898
Email:   events@meadbuilding.org
Website:   http://www.meadbuilding.org/

All Dates:
Oct 23, 2020 - Oct 24, 2020

Bonus Haunted History Tour! Ever thought about spending the night at the museum? Here is your chance! We are giving the public a chance to stay overnight at the museum on the night before Halloween. Raffle tickets are $40.00 and 15 winners will be drawn. Each winner will get two tickets. The night will include a light meal, movie and a midnight tour of the building where guests will be taken to places ...
Mead Cultural Education Center
Mead Cultural Education Center 57078 82 Mickelson Dr., Yankton, South Dakota 57078

Search All Events By Day

October (2020)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable