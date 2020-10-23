Night At The Mead - Yankton

Oct 23, 2020 - Oct 24, 2020

Bonus Haunted History Tour! Ever thought about spending the night at the museum? Here is your chance! We are giving the public a chance to stay overnight at the museum on the night before Halloween. Raffle tickets are $40.00 and 15 winners will be drawn. Each winner will get two tickets.



The night will include a light meal, movie and a midnight tour of the building where guests will be taken to places off limits to the general public. Staff will recount some of their spooky encounters. A continental breakfast will be served in the morning.



To enter the drawing, you can purchase tickets at meadbuilding.org or call the museum at 665-3898 starting Sept. 16th. Must be 16 or older to enter.

Fee: $40.00