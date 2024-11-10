NMM Live! | Carlo Aonzo Vermillion

Nov 10, 2024 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

This concert is inspired by Antonio Stradivari’s mandolino coristo (choral mandolin), dated 1680. It is one of only two surviving from the Stradivari workshop. Several patterns relating to mandolin construction survive in the Museo del Violino in Cremona, Italy. The program will present a selection of compositions for classical mandolin by European composers Filippo Sauli, Johann Sebastian Bach, Antonio Riggieri, and Raffaele Calace.



Carlo Aonzo is a worldwide known Italian mandolin performer, teacher at the Conservatory of Bari and winner of several prestigious awards. During his long career, he has performed across the world for such institutions as the Philharmonic Orchestra of La Scala (Milan), the Carnegie Hall and the Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York), the Nashville Chamber Orchestra, the McGill Chamber Orchestra in Montreal (Canada) and the Philharmonia of San Petersburg (Russia).



Soloist, researcher, teacher and, since 2006, founder and director of the International Italian Mandolin Accademia, he boasts a wide discography both in classical music and in other musical genres. Aonzo constantly carries out studies on the history of his instrument collaborating, among others, with the New Grove Dictionary of Music and Musicians and Hal Leonard.



A live stream of this concert will be available to watch for free on our website at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video

Fee: $Free with Museum Admission