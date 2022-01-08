Share |

Oahe Shootout Poker Tournament

Jan 8, 2022 11:00 am

Register now for this fundraising event at the Mobridge Moose Lodge!

10 Tables - limited tot eh first 100 paid players.  Meal included with each Buy-In.  $100 Buy-In ($50 donated to the MRA and $50 donated to the main pot) plus $10 dealer add on and $20 unlimited Re-Buys.

Doors open at 11am CST and Tournament begins at 1pm CST.  

Pre-register by texting 605-645-1497 or 605-848-2524.


Location:   Mobridge Moose Lodge
Map:   1109 W Grand Crossing, Mobridge, SD 57601
Phone:   605-645-1497

