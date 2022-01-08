Oahe Shootout Poker Tournament
Jan 8, 2022 11:00 am
Register now for this fundraising event at the Mobridge Moose Lodge!
10 Tables - limited tot eh first 100 paid players. Meal included with each Buy-In. $100 Buy-In ($50 donated to the MRA and $50 donated to the main pot) plus $10 dealer add on and $20 unlimited Re-Buys.
Doors open at 11am CST and Tournament begins at 1pm CST.
Pre-register by texting 605-645-1497 or 605-848-2524.
|Location:
|Mobridge Moose Lodge
|Map:
|1109 W Grand Crossing, Mobridge, SD 57601
|Phone:
|605-645-1497
All Dates:
