Old West Camp - Deadwood

Jul 16, 2019 - Jul 18, 2019

Explore the early days of Deadwood and find out what it meant to be a cowboy, a pioneer, a miner, and more.  Campers will focus on the lifestyle of early western settlers.  Learn about the legends of Deadwood and master some of the tricks to being a cowboy.  Camp starts and concludes at the Days of '76 Museum.  For students going into grades 1-3; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. 

To learn more information or to make reservations, please contact Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657.  Reservations required.  This camp is free thanks to a generous donation from the First Interstate Bank Lead-Deadwood Community Fund.


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Dr, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Email:   info@daysof76museum.com
Website:   http://www.daysof76.com/

