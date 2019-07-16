Old West Camp - Deadwood
Jul 16, 2019 - Jul 18, 2019
Explore the early days of Deadwood and find out what it meant to be a cowboy, a pioneer, a miner, and more. Campers will focus on the lifestyle of early western settlers. Learn about the legends of Deadwood and master some of the tricks to being a cowboy. Camp starts and concludes at the Days of '76 Museum. For students going into grades 1-3; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
To learn more information or to make reservations, please contact Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657. Reservations required. This camp is free thanks to a generous donation from the First Interstate Bank Lead-Deadwood Community Fund.
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Dr, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|info@daysof76museum.com
|Website:
|http://www.daysof76.com/
All Dates:
Jul 16, 2019 - Jul 18, 2019 9:00am - 4:00pm
Camp for students going in to grades 1-3.
