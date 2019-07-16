Old West Camp - Deadwood

Jul 16, 2019 - Jul 18, 2019

Explore the early days of Deadwood and find out what it meant to be a cowboy, a pioneer, a miner, and more. Campers will focus on the lifestyle of early western settlers. Learn about the legends of Deadwood and master some of the tricks to being a cowboy. Camp starts and concludes at the Days of '76 Museum. For students going into grades 1-3; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

To learn more information or to make reservations, please contact Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657. Reservations required. This camp is free thanks to a generous donation from the First Interstate Bank Lead-Deadwood Community Fund.