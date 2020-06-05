Original SD BBQ Championships - Huron

Jun 5, 2020 - Jun 6, 2020

The Original SD BBQ Championships began in 2007 and is a Kansas City BBQ Society sanctioned event. The event shares the 180 wide-open acres with another major annual event known as Wheel Jam, featuring everything on wheels from motorcycles to classic cars to 18-wheelers.





The Original SD BBQ Championships offers:

KCBS sanctioned event

Over $14,000 total KCBS purse

$2,500 to the Grand Champion with an invite to compete at the prestigious American Royal in Kansas City, MO; $2,000 to the Reserve Grand Champion

Increased pay in the Top 10 for each category as well as payouts to Top 5 Overall

High CBJ % rate

Over $2,000 in other contest categories; Chili and Backyard BBQ

Early Bird Discount: Return form before April and receive $25 off your entry fee





Venue Offers:

20 ft. x 50-65 ft. campsites

Electricity provided at all campsites

20 A/125V & 30A/125V available

Bathhouses with hot showers within walking distance

RV dump station on site



Friday night is the annual F.A.T. Friday Chili Challenge. Prizes are awarded in two categories as well as an overall judged category.



Immediately following the Saturday KCBS competition is the “Backyard BBQ People’s Choice” event. This event is designed to give the public an opportunity to taste unique delicacies and to contribute to the SD State Fair Foundation. In the past, we’ve offered four different meats and look forward to doing the same this year. Meat is provided to contestants at no additional costs.