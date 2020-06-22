Paleontology Camp - Deadwood
Jun 22, 2020 - Jun 24, 2020
Students entering grades 4-6 discover dinosaurs, marine reptiles and other paleontological wonders of the Black Hills. Campers will learn about the prehistoric timeline, the difference between herbivores and carnivores, and participate in group activities and games that explore the science of paleontology. Camp starts and concludes at the Days of '76 Museum. For students going into grades 1-3. 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; $35 for members and $45 for non-members (includes sales tax). Reservations required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|Amanda@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.deadwoodhistory.com/
All Dates:
