Paleontology Camp - Deadwood

Jul 12, 2021 - Jul 14, 2021

Campers are invited to participate in Paleontology Camp where they will learn about different dinosaurs, marine reptiles, and plants that populated South Dakota millions of years ago while also understanding what it takes to be a paleontologist. Students will create their own dinosaurs, learn how fossils are made, experience an excavation, and visit the Adams Museum’s one-of-a-kind plesiosaur. Paleontology Camp starts and concludes at the Days of ’76 Museum. For students going into grades 1-3; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. This camp is free to participants, but reservations are required and space is limited. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.

Fee: $This camp is free to participants, but reservations are required and space is limited.