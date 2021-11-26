Share |

Parade of Lights - A Musical Christmas

Nov 26, 2021 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Join the community of Huron for a musical holiday parade!

The parade begins at 7pm at Market Street and onto 21st Street on Dakota Avenue.  Lighted floats, music and Santa!

Bring the whole family and kick off the holidays!


Map:   1725 Dakota Avenue South Huron, SD 57350
Phone:   605-352-0000
Website:   https://www.huronsd.com/

All Dates:
57350 1725 Dakota Avenue South Huron, SD 57350

