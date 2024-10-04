Paranormal Investigations of the Adams House - Deadwood
Oct 18, 2024 - Oct 19, 2024
Join Deadwood History and Black Hills Paranormal Investigations (BHPI) for an exclusive ninety-minute paranormal investigation of one of Deadwood’s most haunted sites. Participants will search for paranormal activity in the Adams House with the BHPI team using parascopes, para-lanterns, the Tempest, Rem-Pod, Onvoy ghost box, Pharaoh Box, Flux 2, Ovilus, digital audio recorders, laser grids, divining rods, K2’s, and EMF meters. Investigations are offered at 6:00, 7:30, 9:00, and 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and limited to 20 people per investigation. You must be at least 12 years old to participate. Ages 12 – 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Reservations are required. Purchase tickets online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 605-722-4800 for more information.
|Location:
|Historic Adams House
|Map:
|22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.deadwoodhistory.com/
All Dates:
Oct 4, 2024 - Oct 5, 2024
Oct 11, 2024 - Oct 12, 2024
