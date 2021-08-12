Plein Air 'Paint Out' - De Smet

Aug 12, 2021 - Aug 15, 2021

This is the longest running and one of the most popular Plein Air events in South Dakota. Artists may join either in-person or virtually with registration beginning on Thursday, August 12 and continuing through Saturday, August 14 at the Ingalls Homestead where Laura Ingalls Wilder lived. The weekend includes reception Friday evening, workshops and evening meal on Saturday and concludes with Art Show & Sale on Sunday, Aug. 15 at the De Smet Event Center. This is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to network and enjoy the fun of the weekend. Those who love art but do not have artistic talents are welcome to stroll around, all over the De Smet area, to watch the artists as they create and to purchase the artwork on Sunday in person or virtually at www.brookingsartscouncil.org. All is free to artists and the public. Children are also welcome with children's workshops included. See www.desmetsd.com and Harvey Dunn Society Facebook page.