Preservation Thursday: Soapsuds Row - Deadwood

Sep 5, 2024 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Archaeological investigations of the laundress quarters at old Fort Meade illustrate how one immigrant couple survived, thrived, and died on the western frontier. Remains of a log cabin and its contents and a nearby privy tell the story of Rose Courtney, adventurous Seventh Cavalry laundress. Some 6,000 artifacts from two week-long volunteer digs provide a snapshot of life on Soapsuds Row in 1907 from clothing to food to liquor consumption. The lecture will be presented by Linea Sundstrom, owner of Day Star Research in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

