Preservation Thursday: What’s in the names? For Wood Place and Besant Park Road – Stagecoaches and Trains - Deadwood

Jan 16, 2025

Discover the rich history behind North Rochford Road’s branch roads, Wood Place and Besant Park Road with Nancy Davis. Samuel Bessant (correct spelling), a carpenter from Southampton, England, built a stagecoach stop on what is now Besant Park road. His family’s story is one of tragedy, survival, and eventual success, leaving audiences to ponder whether Bessant was a victim of circumstance or his own questionable choices. Nearby, Archibald Bell Wood and Gertrude Hazel Thue, of Scottish and Norwegian descent, homesteaded Wood Place near the Dumont train stop. Archie, a dynamic entrepreneur, and Gerty, a mother of six and beloved midwife, left a lasting legacy. Historical documents and Gerty’s medical book from the 1800s will be on display.  Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members. 


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman St, Deadwood, SD 57732

Join us for a great lecture at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center.

Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
